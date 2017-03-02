The facade grant program for 2017 had its first introduction of the year to the Churubusco town council Wednesday evening. Each year Churubusco’s Main Street Association makes a request for $25,...
News
02/03/2017 - 11:46am
The facade grant program for 2017 had its first introduction of the year to the Churubusco town council Wednesday evening.
Sports
02/01/2017 - 11:34am
Two of the three Whitley County high schools will continue play in the IHSAA Girls Tournament after Tuesday evening wins.
Entertainment
02/03/2017 - 2:51pm
From Betty White to Michael Jordan, we’ve rounded up the best commercials from the Super Bowl.