SINCE THE 1880s: CCFD candy giveaway is Christmas Eve, 6 to 8 p.m., at Courthouse

Columbia City Fire Department’s

candy giveaway is 6 to 8 p.m.

on Saturday, Christmas Eve

Columbia City’s Fire Department – and Santa Clause – will be hosting its annual Christmas Eve candy giveaway at the Whitley County Courthouse in Downtown Columbia City.

This Columbia City tradition, dating back to the 1880s, is held on Christmas Eve from 6 to 8 p.m.

Santa will be there before leaving on his big Christmas Eve trip around the world. The Jolly Old Elf will be with fire department personnel handing out bags of candy – and an orange – to all children attending.

Don't miss this traditional Whitley County event!