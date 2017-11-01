2017 GIRLS HOOPS PREVIEW: Columbia City, Whitko and Churubusco team info, schedules in Thursday's Post & Mail

CCHS Lady Eagle Hunter Alles in action Tuesday.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Columbia City’s Hunter Alles drives the baseline against a Huntington North defender during Tuesday evening’s scrimmage in Huntington.

The CCHS Lady Eagles open their regular season at home Saturday evening when they host the Carroll Lady Chargers at 6:15 p.m.

Season previews for CCHS, Churubusco and Whitko girls basketball squads will be published in Thursday’s edition of your Post & Mail.

Category: