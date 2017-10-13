2017 HALLOWEEN IN WHITLEY COUNTY: Trick-or-treat dates and more

A reported numerous times in your Post & Mail daily newspaper, Columbia City and Churubusco trick-or-treat evenings will be Saturday, Oct. 28. South Whitley's trick-or-treat is Tuesday, Oct. 31.

A variety of Halloween activities are upcoming in Whitley County:

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

•Columbia City Parks Mother/Son Halloween Party. Tickets required.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

•Churubusco Halloweenfest, downtown 'Busco, noon to 2 p.m.

•Churubusco trick-or-treat - 4 to 7 p.m.

•Columbia City Fire Department Halloween Bash, 3 p.m., at Columbia City Fire Museum, South Whitley Street.

•Haunted Historical Halloween, 6 p.m. at Whitley County Historical Museum, 108 W. Jefferson St., Columbia City.

•Columbia City trick-or-treat - 6 to 8 p.m.

•Halloween Open House - 5 to 7 p.m.

Orizon Real Estate, Inc., 518 Garland Ave., Columbia City, is hosting a Halloween open house Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring all your ghosts and goblins for this fun for all ages event.

•VFW Halloween Party - 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

VFW Post #5582, 415 E. Chicago St., Columbia City, is hosting a Halloween Party open house Saturday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.The night includes a costume contest, chili cookoff, pumpkin carving contest and live entertainment from the Elk Mountain Boys.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

•Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade

- 2 to 5 p.m.

The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers is hosting Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade, an opportunity for families to trick-or-treat in Downtown Columbia City’s business district Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Children of all ages are invited to wear costumes and parade through Downtown Columbia City, collecting candy, surprises and marking off an entry form for prizes with each stop on the map.

One children have visited each location, visit the Chamber at 1258 W. Van Buren St. for some additional fun and drop an entry form into a drawing for prizes.

For more information or to pick up a registration card, visit the Chamber from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays for call 248-8131.

•South Whitley trick-or-treat - 6 to 8 p.m.

The Town of South Whitley is holding trick-or-treating Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.