2017: Time to make your resolutions for coming year

Columbia City resident Marty Klimek has been working out at the Whitley County Family YMCA for 20 years, utilizing the treadmill or lifting weights. For the first time, Klimeck participated in the 5K run during the Veterans Marathon in November and finished well. Klimek’s New Year’s resolution is to continue working out at the YMCA three times a week conditioning himself for another 5K this coming year during the Veterans Marathon.