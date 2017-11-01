2017 VETERANS MARATHON: Different route for Saturday, Nov. 11 big event in Columbia City

The 9th annual Veterans Marathon is fast-approaching and this year will have a very different look.

The Veterans Marathon will take place on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. Last year more than 520 people from around the country came to Whitley County to take part in the race.

In years past, the route has taken runners out towards southeastern Whitley County.

This year the route will go in the opposite direction in a northwesterly route.

The 5K, Half-Marathon and Marathon will begin and end at the Whitley County Courthouse Square.

Runners will travel on West Van Buren Street before turning onto Oak Street then turn to Lincolnway Road to head onto Squawbuck Road. The route will turn runners on the 5K from Dogwood Drive back into town via Oak Street to Old Trail Road, then onto Ellsworth Street and finish on Chauncey Street.

For those doing the Half-Marathon and Marathon, the route will continue from Squawbuck Road to West Business 30 before taking Wolf Road to Old Trail Road.

From there, runners will take Whitley Road to CR 350 West and then onto CR 300 South to turn around and travel on CR 300 West until turning onto West Dowell Road and getting back on Wolf Road to get to Whitley Road.

After returning to Whitley Road, runners will turn on Old Trail Road to get to Ellsworth Street and end the Marathon on Chauncey Street.

For those running the full Marathon, runners will take the first half twice before turning onto the second half.

Start time for the Marathon and Half-Marathon will be 8 a.m. with the ending time at approximately noon for the Half-Marathon and 2 p.m. for the full Marathon.

The race for those in the 5K will take place at 8:15 a.m.

After the race, showers will be available at the Whitley County Family YMCA, located on Van Buren Street.

Racers must bring their own towel.

The event is hosted by Three Rivers Running Company in partnership with Time to Run and the Columbia City Parks Department.

The Veterans Marathon is a sanctioned USATF Marathon, meaning that U.S. or World Records will be recognized. The Veterans Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifying race.

Registration for the race is available online by visiting 3riversrunning.com/races-and-events/veterans-marathon/.

Online registration will be open until noon on Thursday, Nov. 8.

There will be no race day registration, but race packets will be available for pick-up at Running Around Screen Printing, 227 W. Van Buren St., from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday Nov. 10 and from 6:30 a.m. until 7:45 a.m. that Saturday.