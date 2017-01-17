$3,000 DONATION: Whitley Warbirds hockey team supports local Vietnam Veteran Memorial project

The Whitley County Warbirds, a local hockey team made up of area skaters, played the first game of their season Sunday against the Indy Badgers public safety hockey team. The Warbirds play hockey and host a variety of events in order to raise money for local charities. Although they lost their game Sunday afternoon in overtime, the Warbirds were pleased to present a check for $3,000 to Ty Murphy (center right) to assist with the funding of the Whitley County Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Murphy is the coordinator of the project. The memorial will be erected on the Whitley County Courthouse Square in coming months, with a dedication ceremony planned for Veterans Day, Nov. 11. More photos of the Warbirds in action on the rink at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum are on page B2 of today’s edition of your Post & Mail, plus a video appears below right on this website. Scroll down to view!