30th CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: Activities on Courthouse Square Friday and Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Lights, live animals and local residents will be taking part in a living nativity presentation from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday as part of the 30th Annual Community Christmas Celebration at the Whitley County Courthouse Square.

Area church leaders partnered with Whitley County Community Corrections to help decorate the Whitley County Courthouse Square for tonight and Saturday’s celebration. In addition to the scenes, refreshments and entertainment will be inside the Courthouse.