4,000 EGGS: Rotary Easter Egg Hunt Thursday enjoyed by hundreds of children

Serious Easter egg hunters and more innocent seekers were among the hundreds of children who participated in the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Columbia City’s Morsches Park, organized and hosted by the Columbia City Rotary Club Thursday evening.

More than 4,000 plastic eggs were packed with wrapped candy by a team of clients from Passages, Inc. and then hidden throughout the Morsches Park baseball complex by Rotarians to be found by children in four different age groups.

In addition to the candy, 50 eggs contained $1 in coins and several others had $5 bills.

Rotarians are always amazed how quickly the eggs are discovered and scooped up by the children.

There were additional Easter egg hunts in Whitley County throughout the weekend.