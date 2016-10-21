4,500 PATIENTS: DEA's enforcement actions leave local patients in a lurch

SOUTH WHITLEY — Approximately 4,500 patients are scrambling for new physicians after the closing of Dr. James F. Hanus’ office in South Whitley earlier this month.

Following a two-year investigation by both federal and state law enforcement agencies, search warrants were issued to Dr. James F. Hanus’ home and office.

Hanus was the sole owner and operator of his practice in South Whitley.

After the search was conducted, Hanus voluntarily surrendered his DEA registration, meaning he would be incapable of precribing or possessing controlled substances.

With the closing of his practice, many patients have been in search of new physicians to help them with their medical needs.

Many have been unsure how to have prescriptions filled or struggled to find a physician to see them.

Parkview Medical Group has been working to try to meet their needs as best they can.

Leaders and physicians of Parkview Medical Group met Thursday evening to address the issues now facing Whitley County residents and how best to move forward.

