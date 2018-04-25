5K: National Day of Prayer event this weekend

National Day of Prayer this year falls on May 3, 2018,but locally events for the day are starting this week.

Kicking-off the remembrance is a Prayer Walk on April 26 at 6:30 p.m. The walk will begin at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 709 W. Business 30, in Columbia City, and will end at the Whitley County Courthouse with several stops for prayer. Transportation will be available for the return trip.

Beginning Saturday morning, April 28, is the annual Day of Prayer 5K. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at The Center for Whitley County Youth, 201 W. Market St. The race will begin at 9 a.m. Race-day registration will be $25 per person and $15 per pet. There will be no fee for children riding in strollers. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit The Center.

To mark the official Day of Prayer, the Ministerial Alliance will meet at the Whitley County Courthouse at noon to pray on May 3. Leaders are encouraging the public to join them.

There will also be a community program at 6:30 p.m. This prayer walk begins at the Community of Hope Church, 208 W. Jackson St., before ending at the courthouse square.