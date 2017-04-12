$844,079: Big funding splash approved for Fahl Aquatics Center

After much planning, time and community donations, the Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center took a massive step towards realization after receiving $844,078.90 from the Northeast Indiana Regional Cities Initiative Tuesday.

Columbia City Common Council member Tad Varga announced Tuesday evening he had attended the Regional Development Authority’s monthly meeting.

