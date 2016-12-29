Advisory: The North Bound Ramp From I-69 at 309 mile marker is Closed

Advisory: The North Bound Ramp From I-69 at 309mm is Closed

At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 . . . The Indiana State Police is currently on the scene of a semi roll over crash which has the exit ramp (309B) closed. The ramp from I-69 north to US-30 west will be closed while emergency crews work to clear the scene. Motorist are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel.