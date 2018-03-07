ALEXIA AUNG: 'Busco senior places in finals at state's DYW

CHURUBUSCO — It was a whirlwind week of activity for Alexia Aung, and in the end she placed in the Top 10 of the Indiana Distinguished Young Women program.

During the week of Feb. 12 Aung took part in a number of activities and rehearsals which culminated to the weekend program.

Aung was named a finalist in the program, earning a $500 scholarship.

“They announced the Top 10 and surprisingly my name was the fifth name called,” recalled Aung.