After some leveling off in voting volume at mid-morning, another surge of lunchtime voters resulted in waits at Whitley County polling places of 45 to 50 minutes, according to Sarah Mayer, election deputy with the Whitley County Clerk's Office.

Traditionally, voting precincts are very busy between 4 and 6 p.m. on Election Day.

Polls in Indiana are scheduled to close at 6 p.m. local time.