ART EXHIBIT: Passages hosting auction Thursday

COLUMBIA CITY — On Thursday, Passages, Inc. will be hosting its annual Art Exhibit and Silent Auction.

The event will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. March 8 at Eagle Glen Event Center, 125 S. Eagle Glen Trail.

There will be 94 pieces included in the exhibit from Passages clients and members of Bridge 333, a recent addition to the creative arts program.

Art will be available in a variety of shapes, sizes and formats.