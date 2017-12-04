ARTISTIC EXCELLENCE: Whitko students receive international art awards

The World School Children’s Art Exhibition is held to promote mutual understanding and friendship among the young generation of the world through the exchange of children’s art work.

The exhibition is organized by the Association for Education through Art, the Republic of China and the Association of Formative Art Education for the Republic of China. The exhibition is open to school children ages 6 through 15.

Students from Whitko High School, located in South Whitley, participated in the 48th World School Children’s Art Exhibition.

The exhibition included artwork from students of more than 42 countries.

The U.S. received 12 total awards, Whitko High School was the recipient of seven of those 12 awards.

Only two medal awards were recognized throughout the entire U.S., Whitko High School was the recipient of one of these medals.

Whitko High School art student Julia Seifert received a bronze medal for her work, which will be featured in a booklet of winning artworks sent out across the world’s participating countries.

The following seven Whitko High School art students received international recognition for their artwork:

•Julia Seifert, age 15, received a Bronze, for her piece, “Indian Lore.”

•Derek Stouder, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for her piece “Power Play.”

•Megan Licata, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for her piece “Through The Pages.”

•Trysten Tucker, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for his piece “Honor.”

•Chase Meade, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for his piece “Drag Racing.”

•Brielle Harrison, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for his piece “Mr. Cool Cat.”

•Katarina Rojas, age 15, received a Selected Certificate for her piece “Geronimo.”

Whitko High School art students have received 37 state, 43 national and 191 international awards to date.