AUTUMN'S PALETTE: Peabody Publlic Library wetlands paint seasonal beauty

From true, subtle earth tones to striking splashes of brilliance, autumn’s colors are beginning to take hold in Whitley County. The above photo shows the always changing wetlands behind Peabody Public Library in Columbia City as viewed from Towerview Drive, near East Van Buren Street. The wetlands and its variety of wildlife can also be observed from directly behind the library via a newly renovated observation deck. Also on the Peabody Library grounds is a covered patio with picnic tables and benches, as well as a short educational trail highlighting an abundance of native Indiana trees, many of which are labeled with small signs. The tree planting project on the library grounds was a pet project of the late Richard Haworth, a former Purdue Extension educator.