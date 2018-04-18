AWARENESS: CCHS hosts Circle of Friends event

Pictured above: Taylor Tinsley and Olivia Koontz, students at Columbia City High School, explain one of the several stations, set-up in the school gymnasium, to fellow student Shauna Young Tuesday afternoon for the Circle of Friends Disability Awareness Fair in March. A variety of booths offered different activities simulating what it would be like to live with a specific impairment. Coordinator Karen Koday said the fair helps bring students together with the ultimate goal of understanding what it is like to walk in someone else’s shoes.