BACK FOR A VISIT: Outbound Rotary exchange student visits Columbia City Rotary Club

Hannah Bredikhn, 2016 Whitko graduate and now a freshman at Purdue University, visited her friends at the Columbia City Rotary Club during their weekly meeting during the holidays. Bredikhn was an outbound Rotary Exchange Student to Denmark during her junior year in high school. She was sponsored by the local Rotary Club. If you or your business would like membership information about Rotary, contact June Keiser at J&J Insurance Solutions, 244-6174