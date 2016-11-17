BANKS' RESIGNATION: Congressman-Elect's action sets in motion jockeying for State Senate seat

3rd District Congressman-Elect Jim Banks of Columbia City submitted an official letter of resignation last week from his position as Indiana State Senator for District 17 to Senate President Pro Tem David Long.

As required by Indiana law, a caucus of Republican precinct committeemen in Senate District 17 will meet to select Banks’ permanent replacement who will serve in the Indiana State Senate.

As detailed in The Post & Mail's Wednesday edition, four candidates so far are vying for the State Senate seat.