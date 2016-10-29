BARN BEAUTIES: Whitley Ag Museum seeking local barns for special project

COLUMBIA CITY – Barn paintings of local barns will benefit the Whitley County Agricultural Museum and 4-H Learning Center.

Robert Kroeger from Cincinnati, will be in Columbia City to run in the Veterans Marathon on November 12 and is looking for 12 or more old barns that would make good subjects for his paintings.

The paintings would be sold at auction during the 2017 4-H Fair and 50 percent of the proceeds would go to the Ag Museum.

Barn owners will get a free 8 by 10 painting of their barn and, if available, he would like some wood from the barn to make a frame each painting.

The Whitley County Ag Museum is asking for help locating barns in this area that would qualify for these paintings.

The Museum board is certain that there are many that meet the requirements but are unsure of their location.

If you own or know of any barn that meets the above criteria it would be greatly appreciated if you would contact a Museum member or call 260-244-5498.