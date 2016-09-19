BEE ALERT: 'Season of stings' is reason to bee-ware

COLUMBIA CITY — In recent weeks there have been a number of times that EMS drivers have been called out to assist with bee stings.

More than half a dozen emergency calls have been made locally due to allergic reactions from a bee sting, or in some cases, multiple stings.

These frequent call-ins are a subsequent reaction to a high-level of bee activity during this period of time in the year.

“This time of year bee stings just tend to increase because bees are becoming more active,” said a representative from Parkview Whitley Hospital.

In late summer and early fall, worker bees tend to work longer hours to collect enough nectar to feed and maintain the colony throughout the winter.

Bees will visit many late-blooming flowers including asters, chrysanthemums, goldenrods and others to obtain carbohydrates in the nectar and protein from the plants’ pollen.

“As the days shorten, the bees know it’s time to go into this food gathering mode,” said Debbie Delaney, Assistant Professor of Entomology at the University of Delaware.

Wasps have a very similar pattern, but with a different purpose.

