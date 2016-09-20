BIG BICENTENNIAL NEWS: Details announced on who will be torch bearers

The State of Indiana has been abuzz as the official Bicentennial Torch Relay to celebrate Indiana’s 200th birthday has started its trek.

The relay is set to come to Whitley County on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay was created to unify Hoosiers as one in celebration of Indiana becoming an official state in 1816.

The “passing of the torch” is done as a way to commemorate the connecting of each generation of Hoosiers for a brighter future, note organizers.

“200 years of progress has happened – we have a common thread of being Hoosiers – we should be proud of where we come from,” said Whitley County Historical Museum President Dani Tippman.

The torch relay is a state-wide event, resembling the Olympic torch relay that the world has come to know and recognize. A torch, designed by students and faculty at Purdue University, will travel across all 92 counties of the state and be carried by hundreds of Hoosiers.

It began its journey Sept. 9 in Corydon, the state’s original capital. As it makes its way across the state, it will cover a distance over 2,300 miles. It ends its journey with a special ceremony at the Indianapolis Statehouse Grounds on Oct. 15.

Torch schedule

for Columbia City

The Bicentennial torch relay reaches Whitley County on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

It will come from Noble County and cross the county line on Ind. 9 at 4:30 p.m. It will make its way into Columbia City and stop at the Whitley County Courthouse. There, it will be passed and carried via East Van Buren Street into Morsches Park.

In the park, runners will be stationed about 100 yards apart to bring the torch into the main celebration area near the Splash Pad.

Each county is planning its own unique ceremony for when the torch arrives – in order to celebrate in their own special way.

Local torch bearers and the reasons they were selected were named in Tuesday's print edition of The Post & Mail.