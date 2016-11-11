BIG CHECK: Veterans donate to Vietnam Memorial

Members of VFW Post #5582 in Columbia City presented a check for $2,661 for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to be built on the Whitley County Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City. Pictured from left are, VFW Commander Joe Pittenger, Project Coordinator Ty Murphy, Project Coordinator Jodie Hayes and VFW Adjutant Richard Stark. Funds were raised by the VFW through its Sept. 30 beef and noodle dinner and via other donations.