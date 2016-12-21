BIG GIFTS: Foundation makes $122,000 in local grants

The Community Foundation of Whitley County, Inc. has announced December grant awards totaling $122,000, made possible thanks to the generosity of local donors who have chosen to utilize the Foundation for their charitable giving.

Thirteen local organizations and projects will benefit from the funding.

Leading the list is a $50,000 grant to the Interfaith Mission.

Complete details are in Wednesday's Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.