BIG NUMBER$: Nearly $400,000 passes to Whitley County 4-H achievers
Saturday, July 22, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The 2017 Whitley County 4-H Fair is now history and nearly $400,000 was raised during the 4-H Auction. Complete details and auction results are in the Weekend Edition of your Post & Mail, now available on newsstands and at convenience stores throughout Whitley County. Subscribe today and never miss local news you need to know. The price? Literally pennies a day for home delivery. Call 260 244-5153 to subscribe.
