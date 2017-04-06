BIG WINDS: High wind advisory commences at noon Thursday

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* North winds gusting to 45 to 50 mph on This afternoon and this

evening.

IMPACTS...

* Scattered trees and limbs downed with possible power line

damage.

* Difficult driving conditions...especially on east west roads.

* Loose objects will be blown around.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or gusts of

45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra

caution.