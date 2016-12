BITTER COLD COMING: Cold snap about to click in

WHITLEY COUNTY HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK

from the National Weather Service, North Webster, Ind.

A PERIOD OF SNOW IS LIKELY TUESDAY... ESPECIALLY ALONG AND SOUTHEAST

OF US 24 IN INDIANA AND OHIO. A QUICK INCH OF SNOW CAUSING

A PERIOD OF HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IS POSSIBLE.

IT WILL BE BITTERLY COLD TUESDAY NIGHT.

IT WILL BE BITTERLY COLD WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.

A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW...FREEZING RAIN...AND RAIN MAY CREATE

HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS LATE FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT.