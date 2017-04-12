BIZARRE INCIDENT: Man cuts self, leads police on U.S. 30 chase across county before being subdued

An incident that originated in Allen County with a man reportedly cutting himself and driving away in a vehicle ended in a Whitley County field just west of Columbia City after a high speed chase on U.S. 30.

The dangerous, high-speed drama took place around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Stop sticks were deployed after the vehicle sped across Whitley County on U.S. 30, sometimes in the wrong lane and on the berm, all the way to Larwill.

Whitko Middle School was on a temporary lock-down during the incident as the motorist, believed to be suicidal, turned southbound on Ind. 5 in Larwill before doubling back and returning to U.S. 30 eastbound.

Police successfully deployed stop sticks near Spring Creek Market. The white Chevrolet Impala came to a stop just east of Wilson Lake Road on the berm of eastbound U.S. 30 with at least three tires deflated. There the man fled officers across a field on foot for approximately 300 yards before being subdued. Tasers were used in bringing the man to the ground. It is believed that it was then that police discovered that he had a neck wound, believed to be self-inflicted, as well as an earlier wound to his chest.

