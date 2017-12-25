BLOWING SNOW: Here comes the cold wave!

From the National Weather Service at North Webster for all of Whitley County and most of the region:

Monday and Monday night

West winds gusting up to 30 mph will lead to patchy blowing and

drifting snow Monday and Monday night.

Tuesday through Sunday

Very cold conditions are expected this week. High temperatures will

be in the low teens, low temperatures around zero and wind chills

near 10 below at times.

Residents and motorists should take appropriate precautions and plan ahead.