BREAST CANCER IN FOCUS: It's awareness month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In Tuesday's edition of your Post & Mail is a special support unit, as well as a feature article on men who battle breast cancer and the need for breast tissue from women of color.

The Post & Mail is available at newsstands and convenience stores daily, as well as by carrier delivery to your doorstep for pennies per day. You can also receive your local daily newspaper's complete e-edition in pdf format.

Call 260 244-5153 to subscribe!