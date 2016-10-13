BUCKET CRAFTSMAN: Cooper to show talent at Saturday's Autumn Fest at 4-H Fairgrounds
Thursday, October 13, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Master Cooper Mark Breininger of Sauder Village will be at the 3rd Annual Autumn Harvest Festival this Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds to demonstrate the art of making hand-made wooden buckets.
The demonstration will be in the Shelter House and will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Autumn Festival will have fun, good food and activities for all from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include a craft show, car show, flea market, kids’ contests and music.
Proceeds from the Autumn Festival benefit the Whitley County 4-H program. Host of the even is Whitley County 4-H Clubs Inc.
Category: