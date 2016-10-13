BUCKET CRAFTSMAN: Cooper to show talent at Saturday's Autumn Fest at 4-H Fairgrounds

Master Cooper Mark Breininger of Sauder Village will be at the 3rd Annual Autumn Harvest Festival this Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds to demonstrate the art of making hand-made wooden buckets.

The demonstration will be in the Shelter House and will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Autumn Festival will have fun, good food and activities for all from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include a craft show, car show, flea market, kids’ contests and music.

Proceeds from the Autumn Festival benefit the Whitley County 4-H program. Host of the even is Whitley County 4-H Clubs Inc.