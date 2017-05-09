BUILD A BETTER WORLD: Theme set for summer programs at South Whitley Library

SOUTH WHITLEY — The summer reading program at South Whitley Community Public Library starts June 5 with the theme of “Build a Better World.”

The program is packed full of fun, special events and books.

This year SWCPL is taking summer reading on the road. Arrangements have been made to take the program to Larwill, with SWCPL staff members bringing a story, a game and a craft to Larwill Town Hall on Thursday mornings.

Participants in summer reading also will be able to check out and return books during the weekly visit.

The SWCPL summer reading program is open to preschoolers through age 18. Kids are divided into age groups based on the school grade just completed.

Each age group meets once a week for a story, games, crafts and a STEM program, which involves challenges such as building bridges, towers and buildings using science, technology, engineering and math skills.

Scheduled times for summer reading are:

•Mondays:Preschool and kindergarten from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; grades one and two from 1 to 2 p.m.

•Tuesdays: Grades 3-5 from 1 to 2 p.m.; story time at 6 p.m.

•Wednesdays:Story time at 10:30 a.m. and special programs day for all ages at 2 p.m.

•Thursdays:Larwill summer reading program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; teens from 1 to 2 p.m. at SWCPL.

Each Wednesday brings a different guest to the library with a different way to build a better world.

Among the special guests are Professor Steve, who will demonstrate the miracle of machines; Leonardo the Musician, who will provide a concert; local business 80/20 will have a hands-on program; a beekeeper will show the importance of bees; and participants will see who can construct a structure that leads to a safe landing for an egg in the exciting Egg Drop Challenge.

Participants can also win prizes through a summer-long bingo game by keeping track of completed books and the activities to win prizes.

Registration for summer reading begins Monday, May 15. For more information on the program ask any library staff member.