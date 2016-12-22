BUS-CAR CRASH: One fatality in U.S. 33 wreck near Churubusco

A commercial passenger bus collided with a passenger vehicle on U.S. 33 at Blue Lake Road near Churubusco shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The occupant of the passenger car was dead at the scene, according to police scanner reports.

There were reported injuries to occupants of the bus. A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene. Reports indicated 30 to 50 passengers had to be assessed medically. Two Smith-Green School Corp. buses were staging at St. John Bosco Catholic Church to transport passengers to the Churubusco-Smith Township Fire Station.

Classified as "walking wounded" by emergency responders, there were four passengers in stable condition but needing hospital care. A total of 28 passengers were deemed needing less immediate care, but still needed triage.

Shortly after noon today, EMS crews were positioning to transport 15 "walking wounded" to Parkview Whitley.

It was unknown if there were more seriously injured passengers at the scene.

Motorists should avoid U.S. 33 north of Churubusco.