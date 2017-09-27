BZA: American Landmaster approved by BZA for retail storefront

A special exception to allow a retail space and test track for a new company in the county was approved during the Whitley County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Tuesday evening.

In April of this year, American Landmaster, a manufacturer, designer and distributor of off-road utility vehicles, announced it would be moving its operations near Columbia City, a move the company said would create 67 new jobs by 2020.

The facility, located at 2499 S. 600 E, just off U.S. 30, will serve as the headquarters and manufacturing location, with the company intending to consolidate its operations from Fort Wayne and Roseland, Louisiana.

