CANCER FIGHTERS: Parkview hits construction milestone

Parkview Health president and CEO Mike Packnett joined health system and community leaders Wednesday to celebrate the placement of the final steel beam at the new Parkview Cancer Institute.

The Parkview Cancer Institute will be connected to Parkview Regional Medical Center, south of Medical Park 11, at I-69 North and Dupont Road.

The $100 million, 175,000- square-foot facility is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2018.