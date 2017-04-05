CARROT FACTORY: South Whitley business featured at library Wednesday evening

South Whitley was a fascinating place to live in the 1930s and 1940s. Many unique businesses were here or getting their start.

One of South Whitley’s businesses getting its start was the Carrot Factory. While carrots were not “manufactured” there, carrots, almost 30 tons of them at one point, were processed to extract carotene and Vitamin A.

Dr. Albert F.O. Germann, II, son of the founder of Nutritional Research and who operated the plant with his father, will be at South Whitley Community Public Library at 6:30 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, April 5, for this local history program focusing on the Carrot Factory.

Attendees will hear about how two chemists who had lived and worked all over the nation came to start this business in South Whitley; find out the goals and the operation of the business and the role it played in South Whitley.