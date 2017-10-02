CCHS FIRE ACADEMY: Update on participation, new program

Last year the Columbia City Fire Department, the Whitley County Fire Chief’s Association and Whitley County Consolidated Schools collaborated to begin the CCHS Fire Academy, a program that this year has expanded.

Four students that graduated from the Firefighter I course have continued on to the advanced Firefighter II course, but the program has also welcomed 14 new students into Firefighter I.

New this year is an Emergency Medical Technician class in partnership with Parkview Whitley EMS, which has five students.

