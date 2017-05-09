CCHS LADY EAGLES: Squad claims NE8 Conference track & field title; boys place third

NEW HAVEN — Columbia City’s track athletes – both girls and boys – made an impressive showing in Monday evening’s Northeast Eight Conference track meet held at New Haven High School’s Patrick D. Monaghan Track and Field Facility.

Columbia City’s girls won their first conference track meet since 1991, scoring in 14-of-16 events and taking multiple placings in nine of those events to claim the crown.

Columbia City’s boys team also made a credible showing placing third among the boys teams, placing in 13 events with multiple placings in five of them.

Complete details are in Tuesday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County and via the onlline complete e-edition of the newspaper in PDF format. Call 260 244-5153 to subscribe.