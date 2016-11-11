CCHS PLANS UNVEILED: New high school highlighted

The new Columbia City High School campus’ “footprint” (shown in color in the graphic above) is being designed to fit cohesively with the existing Indian Springs Middle School and Little Turtle Elementary campuses (shown in gray at left and at top). The estimated $80 million new high school (shown in yellow above) is scheduled to be open for the 2020-21 school year.

Additional graphic renderings and details about this important community project are in Friday's Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County, and via The Post & Mail's online edition.