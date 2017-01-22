CCHS STATE CHAMP: Mallory Engle brings home first wrestling state title

Columbia City has a wrestling state champion, and HER name is Mallory Engle. Engle scored a pinfall win to capture the 113-pound state championship at the inaugural Indiana High School Girls wrestling state championships Friday evening at Hamilton Heights High School.

Complete details in your Weekend Edition of The Post & Mail, now on newsstands and at convenience stores throughout Whitley County, or via the complete online edition of The Post & Mail in pdf format. Call 260 244-5153 go subscribe!