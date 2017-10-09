CHALK IT UP! Domestic Violence Awareness Month permeates Downtown Columbia City

Since the month of October is proclaimed Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Chalk it Up took place in Downtown Columbia City Tuesday afternoon as participants chalked images, quotations and statistics along the sidewalks. Sydney Korte, above, participated in the event writing her message in support of domestic violence awareness.
Monday, October 9, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

