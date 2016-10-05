CHAMBER CHANGE: Board selects Romano to replace departing Brown

COLUMBIA CITY – The board of directors serving the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce has named Jennifer Zartman Romano as executive director of the local non-profit organization.

Romano will officially become executive director in late October, according to a new release by the Chamber of Commerce.

Doug Brown, currently the executive director, has accepted the position as publisher of the Bluffton News-Banner newspaper.

