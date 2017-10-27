CHAMBER HONORS: Whitley County Chamber's recognitions awarded

The Chamber’s Jewel of the Community Award, presented annually to a local non-profit for outstanding work for others, was earned in 2017 by TROY Alternative School. Pictured from left are Kathy Heuer, TROY Center Executive Director Nicole Trier, Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Romano and Senior Judge James Heuer. The Heuers are advocates for TROY Alternative School. More photos from Thursday evening’s Chamber event are on Page A2 of Friday’s edition of your Post & Mail.
Staff Writer
Friday, October 27, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

It was a night to recognize the businesses and community members who work hard to make Whitley County great during the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Recognition Night Thursday evening at the Eagle Glen Event Center.

“This night is the culmination of many things,” began Jennifer Romano, executive director of the Chamber. “We celebrate the end of our 98th year and the beginning of our 99th year. We celebrate the growth of our membership and the expansion of our programming. We celebrate where we’ve been and where we are going.”

Much has changed over the past year for the Chamber, most notably its name. It’s now known as the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center.

Complete details, award recipients and feature photos are in Friday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsracks and retail outlets throughout Whitley County.

