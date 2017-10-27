CHAMBER HONORS: Whitley County Chamber's recognitions awarded

It was a night to recognize the businesses and community members who work hard to make Whitley County great during the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Recognition Night Thursday evening at the Eagle Glen Event Center.

“This night is the culmination of many things,” began Jennifer Romano, executive director of the Chamber. “We celebrate the end of our 98th year and the beginning of our 99th year. We celebrate the growth of our membership and the expansion of our programming. We celebrate where we’ve been and where we are going.”

Much has changed over the past year for the Chamber, most notably its name. It’s now known as the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center.

