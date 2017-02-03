CHAMPS! Indian Springs Middle School take conference championship

Indian Springs Middle School’s seventh-grade Lady Eagle basketball team won the Northeast Hoosier Middle Level conference championship with a 25-24 win over Norwell.

The Lady Eagles were led by Bekah Marshall, who pumped in 13 points and also led the Lady Eagles in steals for the game.

Jill Whaley, who led the Lady Eagles on the boards, added 11 points for the winners.

Savanna Reed added two points and led the Lady Eagles in blocked shots, and Brooke Lickey orchestrated the Lady Eagle offense, leading the team in assists.

The win raises the Lady Eagle seventh grade team’s overall record to 15-2.

The Lady Eagles are the first Indian Springs team to take home the championship title in this conference.