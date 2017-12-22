CHRISTMAS LIGHTING WINNERS: Columbia City's top decorators announced
Friday, December 22, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Winners were announced Friday evening for the 2017 Columbia City Christmas Light Decorating Contest.
The tradition has been celebrated since the 1990s, and each year awards are given in each district of Columbia City for the best lighting display, as well as an overall winner.
This year’s winners as announced Friday evening are:
Northeast District
William and Diana Streby
604 W. Columbia Pkwy.
Southeast District
Ora Jean Kidd
207 Hanna St.
Southwest District
Larry Borkholder
508 Market St.
Northwest District
Gary and Joann Bird
709 Park St.
Overall Winner
David and Diane Taylor
1307 Bridget Ln.
Winners will receive a plaque and cash award at an upcoming meeting of Columbia City Common Council in January.
