CHRISTMAS LIGHTING WINNERS: Columbia City's top decorators announced

Winners were announced Friday evening for the 2017 Columbia City Christmas Light Decorating Contest.

The tradition has been celebrated since the 1990s, and each year awards are given in each district of Columbia City for the best lighting display, as well as an overall winner.

This year’s winners as announced Friday evening are:

Northeast District

William and Diana Streby

604 W. Columbia Pkwy.

Southeast District

Ora Jean Kidd

207 Hanna St.

Southwest District

Larry Borkholder

508 Market St.

Northwest District

Gary and Joann Bird

709 Park St.

Overall Winner

David and Diane Taylor

1307 Bridget Ln.

Winners will receive a plaque and cash award at an upcoming meeting of Columbia City Common Council in January.