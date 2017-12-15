Churubusco Students prep for Snowcoming

To help bring some yuletide cheer and school pride the students of Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School have been donning their holiday finest and decorating the school in fun winter themes. This week students have been taking part in Snowcoming week in preparation for the Saturday Boys Basketball game against Bishop Luers. The JV game begins at 6 p.m. and the Varsity game begins at 7 p.m. Between the games will be a special ceremony to crown this year’s Snowcoming King.

As part of the week, each class decorated a Christmas tree for a decorating contest. Each tree boasts the theme of a popular holiday Christmas film.

Pictured here are representatives of the Freshman class with the class tree. The theme of their decorations is "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." (From left) are Amanda Erwin, Megan Harris and Tyler Miller.

Photos of all the class trees can be found in today's (Dec. 15, 2017) edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.