COLD, COLD: National Weather Service gives outlook
The National Weather Service at North Webster has issued the outlook for Whitley County, which details cold temperatures through Monday, with a warming period thereafter.
Detailed forecast"
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 10am. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 18. West wind around 10 mph.
Thursday night
A chance of snow before 8pm, then scattered snow showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Isolated snow showers before 8am. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday
Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 20.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
