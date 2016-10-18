THE COLOR PURPLE: Purple helps emblazon important message about local Domestic Violence Awareness

In a city proclamation issued by Mayor Ryan Daniel, October 2016 “has hereby been recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

To observe this proclamation, and to further spread awareness of the effects of domestic violence, the YWCA of Northeast Indiana has partnered with the Whitley County Domestic Violence Task Force in their “Chalk-It-Up” initiative.

Both groups met last Thursday evening at The Bowen Center, located on Market Street in Columbia City, to read the proclamation set forth by Mayor Daniel and decorate the streets in purple ribbons and with a number of facts, alerting pedestrians of the effects of domestic violence.

The color purple is the official awareness color for domestic violence prevention and awareness.

According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, over 5.4 million incidents occur each year in the United States.

